Clint Eastwood's Uncredited Role In A Classic Sci-Fi Monster Movie Is Almost Impossible To Recognize

Clint Eastwood began his professional screen acting career in 1955, and he was able to land multiple small roles almost right away. In his first year of employment, Eastwood appeared in an episode of "Highway Patrol" and in the TV movie "Allen in Movieland." On the big screen, he made his debut in Jack Arnold's "Revenge of the Creature," a sequel to his 1954 classic "Creature from the Black Lagoon." Eastwood only had one scene, but he left an impression as a forgetful lab technician. That same year, the young Eastwood also appeared in "Francis in the Navy," the sixth of seven ultra-successful Francis the Talking Mule movies, as well as an uncredited Saxon warrior in the period drama "Lady Godiva of Coventry."

Advertisement

Eastwood rounded out 1955 by re-teaming with Jack Arnold for the creature feature "Tarantula." A relatively well-regarded matinée monster movie, "Tarantula" is about, you guessed it, a giant tarantula created by a mad scientist experimenting with embiggening drugs. After a lab fracas early in the film, the titular tarantula escapes the lab and begins storming about the Arizona deserts, eating cattle and causing a nuisance. John Agar, Mara Corday, and Leo G. Carroll play the investigators and heroic scientists tasked with tracking down the tarantula and figuring out what's going on. The film climaxes with the tarantula charging toward Desert Rock, Arizona, eager to do damage. The monster is stopped when the Air Force is called in to set the arachnid on fire with a napalm attack.

Advertisement

Clint Eastwood played one of the fighter pilots called in to initiate the attack. He's hard to recognize, as his face is covered by a pilot's mask.