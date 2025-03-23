The Classic Western That Clint Eastwood Compared To James Bond

It's no accident that when you envision Clint Eastwood in his most iconic roles, it's often accompanied by a cowboy hat and the scowl that made him one of our great movie stars. He's had a prolific career across just about every genre from action movies ("Dirty Harry") to psychological thrillers ("Play Misty For Me") and even romance dramas ("The Bridges of Madison County"). But let's face it, the man has a face that was born to star in westerns.

Eastwood's hail mary casting on the western television show "Rawhide," which he describes as a fluke, opened the door for more opportunities in the industry. He didn't take many roles across his impressive eight season stretch as cattle poker Rowdy Yates, but it didn't matter because the one he did secure led to the birth of one of his most recognizable characters and some of the best spaghetti westerns ever made.

It's hard to not be in awe of "A Fistful of Dollars," the first in Italian filmmaker Sergio Leone's "Dollars" trilogy. Bore out of Akira Kurosawa's "Yojimbo," Leone's masterful shoot-em-up became one of the blueprints for an entire subgenre and countless action filmmakers in its wake. Smack dab in the middle of such a cultural milestone is Eastwood as the mysterious Man With No Name, even though this character technically has one – Joe. He would further build upon the gruff anti-hero archetype in the film's sequels "For a Few Dollars More" and "The Good, The Bad and The Ugly."

When it came to describing his presence in "A Fistful of Dollars," Eastwood made a strange comparison point to another popular screen character.