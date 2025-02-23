The Only Two James Bond Actors To Play Both A Hero & A Main Villain

Now in its 63rd year of existence, the James Bond franchise has experienced its share of turbulence, but though it all has managed to adapt its formula to the ever-changing times without losing its old-school sense of fun. Even when an individual film fails to deliver the goods (e.g. "Diamonds Are Forever," "The Man with the Golden Gun" and "Die Another Day"), fans are still guaranteed the globetrotting exhilaration — be it gripping or goofy — of several major action set pieces jam-packed with practical stunt work. The viewer also knows there will be an array of new gadgets, and they can be fairly certain Bond will team up with a stunning beautiful foil who, now that we live in more enlightened times, will prove every bit his equal in the combat department.

There's also a pleasing sense of continuity with the actors. Starting with Sean Connery, Bond aficionados came to love actors like Bernard Lee as M, Lois Maxwell as Miss Moneypenny, and Desmond Llewelyn as Q — and when these actors retired from their roles, they tended to grow fond of their successors. Obviously, most franchises have a steady company of actors, but there was something charmingly quaint about 007's clockwork deployment of its stock characters. They didn't often play a huge role in the unfolding plot, but Bond couldn't do his job without them (even though he typically made their jobs harder to do).

Among the series' many familiar faces, there are two that were recognizable in considerably different roles. In one film, they played a Bond ally, while in another they were hellbent on trying to kill him. Their dual casting is doubly interesting because they weren't/aren't known for their chameleon-like acting talents.