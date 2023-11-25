The Correct Order To Watch Sean Connery's James Bond Movies

There are countless ways to enjoy the James Bond series, and every 007 aficionado has their preferred method. And they'll talk your ear off about it. Some suggest starting with the highlights, the best of the best, and then doubling back to fill in the gaps. It's the most fun way to do it. Others will tell you to take a deep breath, lean into the wind, and just watch the whole shebang straight through in chronological order of release. It's the most rewarding way to do it (even though you'll suffer through some serious stinkers).

A similar logic applies to each individual Bond era. Some, like Timothy Dalton's brisk run as the world's most dashing secret agent, are over in the blink of an eye. Others, like Daniel Craig's modern reboot, actually demand a specific order to be fully appreciated. But Sean Connery, the first James Bond actor and the one every subsequent 007 gets measured against, is just long and weird enough to offer a viewer flexible options. Over a half-century later, Connery's take on Bond commands the screen: a debonair and dangerous man, quick with a quip but also a terrifying force of violence. There's an edge to his Bond that gets softened by many other actors, an air of cruelty and casual sadism that demands your attention. He's a man of his time, unleashed upon the world.

Depending on what you want to get out of your James Bond viewing experience, there are several ways to approach the Connery era, which is simultaneously a thrilling time capsule and a wince-inducing window to a very different time. (I promised you a Bond fan would talk your ear off about this.) But you're in too deep now. Let's talk about how you, the new fan or the seasoned fan looking to introduce someone to the series, should go about watching these early James Bond movies.