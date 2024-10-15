Clint Eastwood & Sergio Leone Connected Through Two Words On The Dollars Trilogy

The year was 1963, and Clint Eastwood was tired of playing a Western hero. As Rowdy Yates on CBS' "Rawhide," he was stuck in a flavorless rut of white-hat derring-do, herding cattle and being an altogether swell guy while contending with stock genre villains. There was a future in this, yes, but it would require Eastwood to play the same note over and over until he became a lasso-wielding self-parody.

So, when he wrapped his fifth season of "Rawhide," he accepted an offer to make a big screen Western with a promising Italian director in Spain. That film was "A Fistful of Dollars," and all it did was launch the "Spaghetti Western" trend, which, along with the revisionist American works of Sam Peckinpah, extended the popularity of the genre for a solid decade.

"A Fistful of Dollars" was not, on the surface, rife with critical potential, and, indeed, many reviewers trashed the movie for being excessively violent and utterly amoral (a strange charge that was never leveled at Akira Kurosawa's "Yojimbo," which Leone unapologetically ripped off). But moviegoers the world over, bored with the tall-in-the-saddle heroics of John Wayne, flocked to the movie. And while some were turned off by the dubbed dialogue (which didn't always sync up with the actors' flapping lips), they dug the gritty, sweaty Italian aesthetic.

This is because Leone spoke fluent Western, which was evidently good enough for Eastwood, who could only communicate with his Italian director via a total of two words.