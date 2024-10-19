Clint Eastwood Got His Big Break In A Forgotten 1956 Western Comedy

Getting your first big break in Hollywood can be tricky; the journey to superstardom relies as much upon luck and the correct combination of circumstances as it does innate talent. Even someone like Clint Eastwood — whose impressively prolific career spans several decades and has molded him into a cultural icon — struggled to make a mark when he first set out to act. When Eastwood auditioned for the first time, he was rejected — a likely occurrence for even the biggest stars today, as the perfect opportunities often boil down to the right connections and a performance suited to the role. After Eastwood dealt with a string of unsuccessful auditions in 1954, he scored a minor, uncredited role in Jack Arnold's "Revenge of the Creature," and went on to star in similar parts that mostly amounted to brief appearances with little to no dialogue.

In an attempt to diversify his career, Eastwood dabbled in television roles in 1955, and this led to him being cast as Rowdy Yates in the CBS Western series "Rawhide." This would only be a glimpse into Eastwood's ability to embody charismatic leading men within this genre, but the actor was rather unsatisfied with the scope of this role, as the nature of the character felt ill-suited to his instinctual artistic tendencies. Nevertheless, it was "Rawhide" that helped him make waves in the industry, as the show ran on CBS for quite some time and was well-liked during the period it aired. However, the series fell prey to arbitrary network television rating systems and its own dwindling inspirations, which led to its mid-season cancellation.

During this time of crisis, Eastwood landed his breakthrough role in a Western comedy — "The First Traveling Saleslady" — where he played Lt. Rice, a supporting character that became his first (relatively) significant part in a feature film.