Gregory Peck's Best Western Featured An Uncredited Appearance From Gilligan's Island Star Alan Hale Jr.

It must have been odd for an actor who had worked with the likes of James Cagney and Kirk Douglas to become best known for leading a campy sitcom. That was the experience of Alan Hale Jr., whose most famous role will always be that of Captain Jonas Grumby, aka The Skipper, on "Gilligan's Island." Before he was tolerating Bob Denver's antics, however, Hale Jr. amassed quite the filmography, appearing alongside his future "Gilligan's Island" star Russell Johnson in a Western and even landing a role in the overlooked 1955 John Wayne effort "The Sea Chase." Even before his seafaring adventure with the Duke, however, Hale Jr. was no stranger to working with screen legends, having had a small role in Gregory Peck's legendary Western "The Gunfighter."

The man who eventually went to great lengths to land the role of the Skipper on "Gilligan's Island" spent the decade prior to that CBS sitcom charting an impressive career in both TV and film. Between 1952 and '53, Hale Jr. starred in CBS adventure series "Biff Baker, U.S.A.," which debuted the same year he appeared alongside Douglas in 1952's "The Big Trees." More high-profile Westerns would come, with 1954's "Destry" providing the actor with a chance to form an alliance with Audie Murphy's Tom Destry as cattleman Jack Larson.

Prior to those considerable projects, Hale Jr. appeared in "The Gunfighter," the 1950 Oater that starred Peck as the titular outlaw and which has since become recognized as one of the great Westerns. Though he wasn't credited for his role, then, it was still an auspicious way to start the decade for Hale Jr.