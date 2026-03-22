The Western genre is nearly as old as the film medium itself, dating as far back as 1903's "The Great Train Robbery." Over the subsequent century, countless Western movies have been made worldwide, so it's only natural that many have since gotten lost in the shuffle. This isn't an indictment of their quality but more of an indicator of the genre's increasingly crowded field. There are plenty of fantastic Westerns that nobody seems to mention anymore, but they deserve to be in the modern discourse about the genre.

Of the Westerns that we're listing here, some were acclaimed and commercially successful upon their theatrical release but have fallen by the wayside over time. Other entries on this list include underrated Westerns you need to watch, some of which failed to connect with audiences upon their debut. Regardless of their box office earnings or critical accolades, these are genre films that just don't get a proper amount of attention now.

Here are the 10 best Western movies nobody talks about anymore and deserve to get more modern recognition.