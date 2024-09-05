Russell Crowe & Christian Bale's Critically-Acclaimed 2007 Western Is Killing It On Netflix
Back in 2007, Christian Bale had only one "Batman" movie on his resumé, and Russell Crowe hadn't yet tortured audiences with his vocal performance in the film version of Les Misérables. They also appeared in a Western movie together, and years after its release, people are going wild for the movie on Netflix.
"3:10 to Yuma" — which was written by Halsted Welles, Michael Brandt, and Derek Haas and helmed by future "Logan" director James Mangold — tells the story of a rancher who's down on his luck and ends up taking a risky assignment to bring down a famous outlaw, with Bale as rancher Dan Evans and Crowe as outlaw Ben Wade. The film, which is both an adaptation of Elmore Leonard's short story and a remake of a 1957 take on the story, boasts a pretty stacked cast and includes Logan Lerman, Ben Foster, Gretchen Mol, Alan Tudyk, and even the late legend Peter Fonda.
It's not entirely surprising that "3:10 to Yuma" is finding new audiences after all this time; Bale and Crowe are two powerhouses, and the film performed solidly at the box office and with critics when it originally hit theaters in September 2007. So what is "3:10 to Yuma" about, what did critics have to say about it, and what have its two stars been doing since appearing together in this Western drama?
What is 3:10 to Yuma about?
As "3:10 to Yuma" begins, Christian Bale's rancher Dan Evans is, to put it lightly, straight up not having a good time. The Civil War veteran is deep in debt to local creditor Glen Hollander (Lennie Loftin), and when Glen's men burn down Dan's barn and send his cattle running for their lives, Dan and his son William (Logan Lerman) set out to find them. Unfortunately, they encounter more trouble when they spot wanted criminal Ben Wade (Russell Crowe) and his men committing a burglary, and Ben shows some mercy to Dan by simply stealing the Evans family horses so they can't report the crime quickly. In the process, Dan saves the life of guard Byron McElroy (Peter Fonda), and the grateful man offers Dan a job — specifically, he wants Dan's help to put Ben Wade on the titular 3:10 train to Yuma, a real former prison located in Arizona.
Unfortunately for Dan and his crew, Ben is extremely dangerous and ruthless, as his right-hand man Charlie Prince (Ben Foster). After a series of intense battles, Wade and Evans reach a twisted sort of understanding and confide in each other about their difficult pasts and even start helping each other, in a way. The movie ends pretty tragically, but if you're going to check out the movie on Netflix, we won't get into the specifics here — you'll want to see this shocking ending yourself.
What did critics think of 3:10 to Yuma in 2007?
Thanks to its 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, I can confidently say that critics really liked "3:10 to Yuma" — the site's critical consensus sums up the reaction by saying, "This remake of a classic Western improves on the original, thanks to fiery performances from Russell Crowe and Christian Bale as well as sharp direction from James Mangold." It's important to say one thing, though: Mangold's take on "3:10 to Yuma" does change the ending of the original story, and critics definitely mentioned that a lot.
At The Guardian, Peter Bradshaw honed in on this while praising the movie, saying, "Despite a faintly anti-climactic ending, there's plenty of entertainment in this robust, old-fashioned western tale." Trevor Johnston of Time Out really loved Christian Bale and Russell Crowe in the movie, writing, "The two leads' sparking byplay, Crowe's addled cockiness versus Bale's nervy grit, would grace any surroundings, but it's a pleasure to revisit the frontier in a drama which feels far more vital than mere nostalgic homage." For The Chicago Sun-Times, the late, great Roger Ebert was quite enthusiastic about the film: "James Mangold's '3:10 to Yuma' restores the wounded heart of the Western and rescues it from the morass of pointless violence." Apparently, Richard Schickel at Time Magazine agreed; as he put it, "When a movie is as entertaining as this one, you begin to think this formerly beloved genre is due for a revival."
Christian Bale and Russell Crowe have remained booked and busy since 3:10 to Yuma
Honestly, 2007 was really busy time for Christian Bale — to the point where "3:10 to Yuma" was basically a blip on his radar compared to some of his other projects, with all due respect to the Western. In 2005, Bale led Christopher Nolan's Batman reboot "Batman Begins" — the beloved sequel, "The Dark Knight," came a few years later in 2008 — and then followed that with Nolan's magician drama "The Prestige" in 2006. (Bale also found time to play a version of Bob Dylan in "I'm Not There" in 2007.) Since then, Bale won an Oscar for his role in 2010's "The Fighter," capped off Nolan's Batman trilogy in 2012 with "The Dark Knight Rises," and showed up in everything from "The Big Short" to "Vice" to "Thor: Love and Thunder."
Russell Crowe has been incredibly in-demand for years and also pulled double duty in 2007 — with Ridley Scott's drama "American Gangster" — before showing up in the 2009 political drama "State of Play," a 2010 adaptation of the classic "Robin Hood" tale, and, infamously, "Les Misérables" in 2012. (I'm really not trying to hold his performance as Javert against him, but it's difficult.) In 2016, the Oscar winner (for 2001's "A Beautiful Mind") showed off his comedic chops alongside Ryan Gosling in the cult classic comedy "The Nice Guys" — sequel when?! — and, like Bale, appeared in "Thor: Love and Thunder."
"3:10 to Yuma" is streaming on Netflix now.