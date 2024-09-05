Russell Crowe & Christian Bale's Critically-Acclaimed 2007 Western Is Killing It On Netflix

Back in 2007, Christian Bale had only one "Batman" movie on his resumé, and Russell Crowe hadn't yet tortured audiences with his vocal performance in the film version of Les Misérables. They also appeared in a Western movie together, and years after its release, people are going wild for the movie on Netflix.

"3:10 to Yuma" — which was written by Halsted Welles, Michael Brandt, and Derek Haas and helmed by future "Logan" director James Mangold — tells the story of a rancher who's down on his luck and ends up taking a risky assignment to bring down a famous outlaw, with Bale as rancher Dan Evans and Crowe as outlaw Ben Wade. The film, which is both an adaptation of Elmore Leonard's short story and a remake of a 1957 take on the story, boasts a pretty stacked cast and includes Logan Lerman, Ben Foster, Gretchen Mol, Alan Tudyk, and even the late legend Peter Fonda.

It's not entirely surprising that "3:10 to Yuma" is finding new audiences after all this time; Bale and Crowe are two powerhouses, and the film performed solidly at the box office and with critics when it originally hit theaters in September 2007. So what is "3:10 to Yuma" about, what did critics have to say about it, and what have its two stars been doing since appearing together in this Western drama?