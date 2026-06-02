Alan Hale Jr. And Jim Backus Had A Mini Gilligan's Island Reunion In This 1979 Action Comedy

Alan Hale Jr. and Jim Backus are arguably the two "Gilligan's Island" cast members with the most esteemed filmographies. Sure, Bob Denver was probably more well-known, and every member of the castaways had plenty of other credits to their name. (Russell Johnson even made a Western with Ronald Reagan, though he did hate it.) But Hale Jr. and Backus had the most impressive résumés. As such, their post-"Gilligan's Island" collaboration in the 1979 action comedy "Angels Revenge" marked a significant coming together for the former co-stars.

Before becoming stranded on Gilligan's Isle, Hale Jr. had already worked with Gregory Peck, Kirk Douglas, Gary Cooper, and James Cagney. Backus, meanwhile, was well-known as the voice of Mr. Magoo, had portrayed James Dean's dad in "Rebel Without a Cause," and fronted his own sitcom, "The Jim Backus Show." In other words, these two were hardly lacking in experience by the time they were cast in Sherwood Schwartz's delightfully zany sitcom.

Of course, their time on the Isle didn't actually last all that long. In 1967, "Gilligan's Island" was canceled after three seasons. But that wasn't the end for the castaways, who re-teamed for multiple TV films and animated series. Backus and Hale Jr. took things even further when they both appeared in "Angels Revenge." The film starred Peter Lawford as a drug kingpin and Jack Palance as his assistant, both of whom become the target of a vigilante team made up of seven women with specialized skills. Hale and Backus had supporting roles in what was an obvious "Charlie's Angels" knockoff. Unsurprisingly, it was not well-received.