Sherwood Schwartz Convinced A Gilligan's Island Star To Sign On Without A Script

Before Sherwood Schwartz's sitcom "Gilligan's Island" took to the airwaves in 1964, Jim Backus was probably the cast's biggest star. Backus had already appeared in the moving 1955 James Dean flick "Rebel Without a Cause" and had been voicing the amusing animated character Mr. Magoo since 1949. He also had a prolific film career, having racked up dozens of high profile credits working for notable directors like William Castle, Jose Ferrer, and Stanley Kramer. "Gilligan's Island" needed Backus more than Backus needed "Gilligan's Island."

The rest of the cast all came from different career paths but had their share of experience. Bob Denver was remembered for playing Maynard Krebbs on the hit sitcom "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis," while Alan Hale, Jr. had already snagged dozens and dozens of supporting roles in a bunch of B-comedies and genre pictures. Russell Johnson, in comparison, had mostly starred in Westerns and spy movies, whereas Natalie Schafer had made a career of playing clueless dowagers and snotty society ladies, and Tina Louise had already received a Golden Glob nomination for her performance in "God's Little Acre." Finally, Dawn Wells had taken on multiple supporting gigs in many of the hit sitcoms of the early 1960s, including "Bonanza," "77 Sunset Strip," and "Wagon Train."

None of them, however, were quite as well-known as Backus. Indeed, Schwartz famously petitioned rather hard to get Backus on his show even before his eventual character, Mr. Howell, had been fully developed. Schwartz's son, Lloyd J. Schwartz, spoke to Women's World in 2025 and he recalled stories his father told about courting Backus for the series. It seems that a script hadn't even been finalized, but Schwartz was still able to get Jim Backus for the show. (This despite Sherwood having no faith in his own writing.)