The Gilligan's Island Cast Revealed The Secret Behind The Show's Appeal To Adults

As many TV historians can tell you, Sherwood Schwartz's 1964 sitcom "Gilligan's Island" was as popular as it was reviled. Critics dismissed "Gilligan" as cartoonish, unrealistic, and frivolous, an estimation that stuck to the series for generations. Even into the 1980s, when "Gilligan's Island" was merely surviving on reruns, some critics (well, my mom) considered it the nadir of culture. At the same time, however, "Gilligan's Island" was always popular, fetching huge numbers throughout its initial three seasons and drawing new generations of fans throughout its eternal syndication. It may have been the nadir of culture, but no one turned it off.

However one judges "Gilligan's Island," it has left an unwashable gravy stain on the tablecloth of the American consciousness. The seven stranded castaways have become new archetypes in a 20th-century American version of Commedia dell'arte, and the theme song can now be considered just as vital an American standard as "Rhapsody in Blue."

It was popular with kids, and parents felt safe letting their children watch "Gilligan's Island" because there was no violence beyond the slapstick and no sexuality beyond the mere attractiveness of the cast. It was also popular with adults, though, and one cannot credit its PG-friendly rating for that. Indeed, members of the show's cast — interviewed by the Akron Beacon Journal way back in 1966 (transcribed by MeTV) — noted that the silliness and kid-friendliness of "Gilligan's Island" was the exact reason grown-ups also enjoyed the show. It provided, by the cast's estimation, the perfect kind of fluffy escape that many adults sought in the mid-'60s.

