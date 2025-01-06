Jim Backus Had One Off-Screen Problem With Gilligan's Island

Jim Backus began his acting career in the 1940s, lending his voice to myriad radio dramas and animated shorts. He was a recognizable staple in Hollywood throughout the 1950s and 1960s, having appeared in films like "Rebel Without a Cause," "The Naked Hills," "Man of a Thousand Faces," "Zotz!," "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World," and dozens of others. Also throughout the same period, Backus voiced the whimsically aged Mister Magoo in many, many cartoons. In addition, he headlined his own sitcom, "The Jim Backus Show," and appeared on "The Untouchables." He was capable of dramatic work, comedic work, and everything in between. By the time Backus played Thurston Howell III on Sherwood Schwartz's 1964 sitcom "Gilligan's Island," he was a massive star, deeply entrenched in Hollywood. Backus was certainly the biggest celebrity on the series and his involvement even led to some major last-minute rewrites.

"Gilligan's Island," however, became a bigger hit than anyone could have predicted despite its not-so-successful initial attempt at a pilot. The tale of the seven stranded castaways somehow penetrated deep into the American consciousness right away, attracting millions of viewers. And then, thanks to long-term syndication deals, new generations of TV fans continued to see "Gilligan's Island" on TV for decades. The show's seven stars all became deeply associated with their roles ... which was ultimately a career detriment. While all seven stars continued to work after "Island" went off the air in 1967, they likely struggled inside L.A.'s casting offices, having to convince possible directors that, yes, they were capable of doing more than just playing their "Gilligan's Island" characters.

This phenomenon stung Backus deeply, given his storied Hollywood career. In an old interview with the Herald and Review (handily transcribed by MeTV), Backus became miffed that he became known only for his comedy work, post-"Gilligan's Island." He knew he was capable of deeply dramatic performances, tragic turns, and intense acting on the stage. Like any actor, he wanted to be seen as greater than only his most famous roles.