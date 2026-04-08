Gilligan's Island's Russell Johnson Hated Making A Classic Western With Ronald Reagan

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Many have fond memories of "Gilligan's Island," but for a long time after it aired, Russell Johnson regretted playing Professor Roy Hinkley. The actor, who passed away in 2014 at the age of 89, eventually came around to his short-lived sitcom, which ran for only three seasons on CBS in the mid-1960s. But he always seemed to feel as if he were destined for more. Still, his feelings about playing a castaway were nothing compared to his regret over making 1953's "Law and Order."

This Western saw Johnson star opposite future President Ronald Reagan. In his book, "Here on Gilligan's Isle," Johnson recalled how, at the time, Reagan had bought into the Red Scare that was consuming Hollywood, and Johnson, a decorated WWII veteran, wanted nothing to do with it. In "Law and Order," however, he had no choice but to suck it up and tolerate a man who would ultimately be responsible for scuppering the careers of multiple Hollywood figures.

Reagan hadn't always been a Republican. In fact, prior to the 1950s, he had been a union man and Harry S. Truman supporter, campaigning for the future President in 1948. The year prior, however, the then-President of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) testified before the infamous Un-American Activities Committee as a "friendly witness." In his testimony, he told the so-called Chief Investigator Robert E. Stripling that a small group within SAG was suspected of following Communist tactics, selling out those union members, and putting himself at odds with every liberal in Hollywood. That included Johnson, to whom Reagan was "an anathema." According to the actor, the future President "saw Red every time he turned around." No wonder "Law and Order" was an unpleasant experience for Johnson.