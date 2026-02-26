A Gilligan's Island Star Was Shot Down Over A Tropical Island In WWII

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Everyone who grew up on "Gilligan's Island" knows Russell Johnson as the ever resourceful Professor Roy Hinkley, Ph.D. But very few know him as a war hero. While serving in World War II as an Air Force pilot, Russell's plane was shot down over a tropical island in the Philippines. He and most of the other downed soldiers were rescued shortly thereafter, but the actor's co-pilot was killed in the incident.

Though it only lasted three seasons, thanks to its syndication deals and multiple follow-up films "Gilligan's Island" was a beloved part of childhood for multiple generations. As such, there's plenty of 60s, 70s, and even 80s kids who, today, are curious about what happened to, or who's even still alive from, the cast of "Gilligan's Island." But the stories of what the ensemble went through before being cast on CBS's hit sitcom are just as interesting.

That's especially the case for Russell Johnson, who not only spent his retirement just like the Professor but also had a relatively non-controversial and steady career prior to his death in 2014. Prior to being cast on the show, however, the man who played the Professor experienced the kind of drama those of us living through the social media age can only barely imagine. Born in 1924, Johnson lost both his father and a brother to pneumonia, before enlisting in the United States Air Force and serving in World War II. It was during his deployment to the Pacific Theater that he was shot down. Thankfully, unlike the castaways of the S.S. Minnow, Johnson was rescued shortly after, but the whole ordeal sounds terrifying nonetheless.