Alan Hale Jr. And His Dad Played The Same Character - 40 Years Apart

Alan Hale Jr. will forever remain beloved among fans of "Gilligan's Island" for portraying Captain Jonas Grumby, aka The Skipper, on the legendary CBS sitcom. Even Hale Jr.'s appearances opposite Clint Eastwood or Gregory Peck weren't able to outshine his three seasons as Gilligan's perpetually bewildered captain. But what many fans might not realize is that Hale Jr.'s father was also in showbusiness. In fact, he and his son shared a role, though several decades separated their portrayals of Musketeer Porthos.

Like his son, Hale Sr. had a successful career as a character actor. He started out all the way back in 1911 with the silent movie "The Cowboy and the Lady" before going on to direct eight features and appear opposite some of the great performers of his time. Douglas Fairbanks, Clark Gable, Cary Grant, Humphrey Bogart; Hale Sr. worked with them all. What's more both he and Hale Jr. worked with James Cagney, with the elder Hale appearing in 1940's "The Fighting 69th" and the younger appearing in 1950's "The West Point Story" which was released the same year Hale Sr. passed away.

But the father and son acting duo shared more than esteemed colleagues. Both portrayed Porthos the Musketeer, with Hale Sr. playing the character in the 1939 film "Man in the Iron Mask," and Hale Jr. taking on the role in 1979's "The Fifth Musketeer." Adding to the significance of this casting was the fact that both actors looked extremely similar, lending an air of oddly touching uncanniness to Hale Jr.'s late 70s portrayal.