Why Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Thinks The Western Never Died And Never Will

Some say Kris Kristofferson's infamous box office bomb "Heaven's Gate" killed the Western. Others say it was the rise of the revisionist ethos that marked the end of the genre's popularity. And according to Roger Ebert, a forgotten Ali Larter Western signed the genre's death certificate in 2001. As far as "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan is concerned, however, the Western never died. In fact, in Sheridan's view, not only does the genre maintain its appeal today, but it will never truly fade because it's essentially the United States' version of medieval times.

The simplistic view is that Westerns began to fall out of favor in the 1960s and bottomed out completely in the 1970s. But 1969 was a banner year for Westerns, boasting some unequivocal classics in "True Grit" and "The Wild Bunch." By that point, many of Clint Eastwood's best Westerns were yet to debut, including 1973's "High Plains Drifter" and 1976's "The Outlaw Josey Wales." Clearly, then, Oaters were still going strong in the 1970s. But there's no question the genre was flagging at the time, and by the time Kristofferson suited up as Marshal James Averill, things were looking bleak.

The thing is, this most "American" of genres never truly went away, even as the '70s saw sci-fi usurp its pop culture standing. For Sheridan, whose movies and shows are a testament to the Western's enduring appeal, this makes perfect sense. In his view, the Western never died and never will as long as creators produce quality examples of the genre.