Yellowstone Boss Taylor Sheridan Didn't Mince Words About Critics

Taylor Sheridan doesn't care about critics. But that's not really all that surprising. With "The Madison," the man just wrote an entire show about how city life is irredeemably soulless compared to a bucolic middle American existence, and has infused almost all of his shows with an anti-big city sensibility. Did we really think he'd be inclined to listen to these elitist critics? Well, if for whatever reason there was still any doubt, the "Yellowstone" creator has now clarified things in an interview on The Bill Simmons podcast (via The Hollywood Reporter). "The critics and me — I don't care what they think," he said, "and it annoys the s*** out of them that I don't care."

Though they're wildly popular, Taylor Sheridan shows are yet to win any Emmys and the critics haven't always been complimentary. That said, the show that established Sheridan as a powerhouse TV creative, "Yellowstone," has solid Rotten Tomatoes scores for almost every season, with the third even managing to nudge the Tomatometer to 100% (though that is based on just seven reviews). Still, the final season went out with a perfectly respectable 75% rating. Likewise, both seasons of his hit oil drama "Landman" are "certified fresh." Yet, Sheridan seems to feel as if he's in a war with reviewers.

Much of that likely stems from the fact the prolific scenarist has consistently faced charges of writing one-dimensional female characters across all of his series, to the extent that both "1923" star Helen Mirren and "Landman" actor Ali Larter have defended Sheridan's writing. That, combined with a lack of Emmys recognition seems to have the "Yellowstone" creator all riled up, and it seems he's not above trying to "rage-bait" his critics as a result — even while he claims not to care what they think.