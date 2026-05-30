Yellowstone Fans Are Arguing Over When The Show Hit Its Lowest Point

There are plenty of wild moments in "Yellowstone," but they were mostly part of Taylor Sheridan's extremely successful formula for making infinitely watchable TV. Still, even the modern savior of the Western himself couldn't maintain quality without some missteps, and now fans are arguing about which moment in "Yellowstone" history represented the show's ultimate nadir.

It's not controversial to say that "Yellowstone" lost its way at some point, but there's some debate over when exactly that happened. Over on Reddit, viewers have now drilled down on some of the show's weaker moments to try to determine where the definitive low-point of "Yellowstone" actually lies.

User tidepod007 set things off by pointing to John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) post-election behavior after becoming governor, as well as the behavior of his kids, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley). "He became the state's governor and now Beth and John don't even hide how evil they are," they wrote, accusing the writers of "atrociously bad writing." (Tidepod evidently hasn't seen "Marshals" yet.) Another user concurred: "John running for governor, being elected, hating it and then blaming Jamie for it because it was "supposed to be" him. Like f****** pick a lane John." But the debate didn't end there, as some viewers evidently feel the "Yellowstone" golden age lasted only a couple of seasons — if that.