Through filmmakers like John Hughes and any number of irreverent teen comedies, the coming-of-age genre has been robust for years. But while we've covered the gold standard of coming-of-age movies before, we're ready to go a bit off the beaten track in our latest look at the genre. This time around, we're looking at movies that aren't as enduringly celebrated or well-known as their peers like "Clueless" or "The Perks of Being a Wallflower." Several of these movies don't take place primarily in high school, but still feature teenagers and young adults coming to terms with their burgeoning maturity.

While the movies we're citing here aren't as widely recognized as the best teen movies of all time, they still effectively capture the nuances of growing up. From surrealist teen comedies that got lost in the shuffle compared to their contemporaries or period piece dramas, these films each have something distinct to add to the genre. Despite this, each of these films seems to have fallen out of wider discourse over the passage of time. These are the 10 best coming-of-age movies nobody talks about anymore, and each one is well worth checking out.