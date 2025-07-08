The 15 Best '80s Teen Movies, Ranked

If there's one thing the '80s were known for, it's for their excellent teen movies that seemed to capture the sensibilities of a youth generation. John Hughes' contributions alone make this genre memorable. Between falling in love for the first time, desperately trying to fit in at their local high school, and dodging the occasional serial killer, the teenagers in '80s movies have a lot going on. Yet even at their most absurd, films about them feel deeply relatable.

In addition to well-written stories with characters that endear themselves to audiences immediately, '80s teen movies have a lot of style going for them as well. Killer soundtracks define the decade's films, connecting teenagers with the greatest hits of the day, and trendy fashion that serves as a time capsule abounds. (Although the less said about the abomination Andie wears to the prom in "Pretty in Pink," the better.)

Are you a brain, an athlete, a basket case, a princess, or a criminal? Find out as you dig through the best that 1980s teen cinema has to offer.