15 Best Teen Movies Ever Made, Ranked

Hollywood didn't always cater to the whims of young people. Kids, teens, and college students weren't seen as potential customers with money to spend. That idea has shifted over the years as studios came to realize that kids convince parents to pony up at the box-office, teens go to the movies to be with friends, and young twenty-somethings just want a break from the world.

Those teens are far from a monolith when it comes to the kinds of films they like (as evidenced by our list of the best high school movies). One constant, though, is that they — like most people, honestly — tend to like seeing themselves on the screen. Movies focused on teenagers, in response, have gifted viewers with stories about teens finding romance, facing challenges, being with friends, rising to meet their future, and more.

Here, we're looking at 15 of the best teen movies ever made, and we've ranked them too.