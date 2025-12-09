Heathers' Original Ending Was Way Too Dark For Hollywood

Jocks, prom queens, slackers, geeks, and rebels; '80s Hollywood was often like one big long teen movie, with even the slasher horror boom largely focused on young and horny protagonists falling victim to the killer's knife. Overall, however, teen angst was a pretty cozy place back then, as we saw in the likes of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," John Hughes films, and the nostalgia of "Stand By Me." That changed towards the end of the decade when director Michael Lehmann murderously skewered the cliches with "Heathers," but his original ending was way too dark for Hollywood studios.

"Heathers" is set in a very middle-class fictional high school in suburban Sherwood, Ohio, where a powerful clique of girls enjoy total dominion over their fellow students. Heading up the pack is spiteful Heather Chandler (Kim Walker), backed up by her namesake lieutenants Heather Duke (Shannen Doherty) and Heather McNamara (Lisanne Falk). Their newest member is Veronica Sawyer (Winona Ryder), who goes off script when she starts dating enigmatic outsider J.D. (Christian Slater). After a fatal prank leaves Chandler poisoned on the floor, the school is swept up by teen suicide fever as the deadly couple chose their next victims.

Screenwriter Daniel Waters originally envisaged "Heathers" as a three-hour epic helmed by Stanley Kubrick, but he was forced to temper his ambitions and ended up working with first-time director Lehmann instead. The younger choice of filmmaker worked out superbly well, and the result was a merciless satire of teen fads, consumerist culture, the generation gap, and parasitic media coverage of tragic events. And it would've been even edgier if Waters and Lehmann had their way.