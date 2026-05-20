10 Best Cher Movies, Ranked

The Grammy-winning artist known by the singular name Cher known is most famous for her music, which she started releasing in the 1960s with her former husband, the late Sonny Bono. She went on to have one of the most successful music careers in history. In fact, she is the only solo artist to have a number one single seven decades in a row. Cher's time in the music industry may be legendary, but her years as an actress are also noteworthy.

Cher's first foray into films was playing herself alongside Bono in "Good Times" in 1967. She then played the titular role in "Chastity" in 1969, which Bono wrote. Neither film was a success, and it would take more than a decade before she tried to prove herself as an actor again. She began to shine on the silver screen in the 1980s, eventually winning an Academy Award for Best Actress in 1988 for "Moonstruck." That film, among many others, showcases the pop star's immense acting talent.

From appearing in popular musicals to starring in heartfelt dramas, Cher has displayed her range time and time again. She has also cameoed as herself in some great films such as "The Player," but this list sticks to movies that feature Cher playing a character.

So without further ado, let's break down the best Cher movies.