Pierce Brosnan Is Pretty Sure Mamma Mia 3 Is Happening

Here we go again ... again. If you love ABBA and the mixture of terrible and professional singers, this news is going to make you happy. Pierce Brosnan is jumping on the "Mamma Mia!" trilogy train. While doing a press tour to promote his upcoming turn as Doctor Fate in the Warner Bros. film "Black Adam," Brosnan told "Good Morning America" (via EW) that he is on board to participate in a third "Mamma Mia!" film.

The first entry, which premiered in 2008 starred Christine Baranski, Meryl Streep, Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried, Stellan Skarsgård, and Julie Walters. The second film, 2018's "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" added Jeremy Irvine, Lily James, Andy García, and Cher. It's technically both a prequel and a sequel, set years after the events of the first film with flashbacks giving us a look at the past.

"GMA" host Lara Spencer told Brosnan that Firth said he wanted to do another film featuring the songs of ABBA. Brosnan was on board as well, saying, "I'm in, too. Sure." He added:

"It's criminal how much fun you have on that movie. I think everybody would be in."

Whatever you thought of the films, it would be very hard to argue that everyone in them wasn't having a great time. It sort of felt like the audience was watching a very musical theater get-together with some famous people. (Yes, I said musical theater. ABBA member and songwriter Björn Ulvaeus is very much known for his musicals like "Chess," and Baranski is a Broadway star in her own right.)