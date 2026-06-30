5 Forgotten '90s Sci-Fi TV Shows That Still Hold Up Today

A few trends in science fiction began to rise to the surface in the 1990s. Thanks to the advancement of digital special effects, a lot of sci-fi movies of the decade began to foreground imaginative spectacle. See: "Jurassic Park," "Terminator 2," and "Independence Day" for some examples. The VFX boom also, in turn, led to a movement of high-profile, world-destroying disaster movies. Americans clearly felt secure if blowing up the world was cause for a cheer. There was "Twister," "Volcano," "Outbreak," "Armageddon," "Deep Impact," and other speculative apocalypse movies.

The 1990s were also a post-Cold War period, recall, and a lot of America's free-floating paranoia began to leak into its sci-fi, like in "The X-Files," or "Gattaca." There was definitely some panic about the rise of the internet and the perceived dangers — or glories — of cyberspace. Such as in "The Net," "The Lawnmower Man," "Hackers," "Johnny Mnemonic," or "The Matrix."

And that's just barely scratching the surface. The themes explored throughout the decade revealed that there was a lot on our minds, and the entertainment landscape was shaped correctly to allow for a wide variety of entertainment. Genres were experimented with, and heterogeneity became the word of the day. The sameness of the 1980s crumbled before us. It was the end of the millennium, baby.

And out of that cultural stew came the following TV shows. The landscape was so varied, a lot of these shows were lost in the shuffle. I watched them, though, and I think they need to be revisited. Not just as cultural curios, but as legitimately great pieces of entertainment for a new generation to discover. When your Gen-X parents talk about the glory days, this is what they meant.