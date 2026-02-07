Before The Boys, Karl Urban Starred In A Canceled J. J. Abrams Sci-Fi Crime Series

J.H. Wyman's 2013 TV series "Almost Human," overseen by J.J. Abrams, is one of many TV shows in the long and proud "cops with robot partners" subgenre. This is a genre that has also seen shows like "Future Cop," "Holmes & Yoyo," "Mann & Machine," and "Total Recall 2070." It should be noted that all of these shows, including "Almost Human," were canceled after their first seasons. It's hard to understand why. A buddy-cop drama about a human learning to work with an intelligent android is a great way to blend the genres of sci-fi and the ever-popular serialized police procedural.

It's especially hard to understand with "Almost Human," as it was a very good series. "Almost Human," set in the year 2048, starred Karl Urban as the crotchety, old-fashioned cop John Kennex. John hates androids, as his last android partner left him to die after calculating his odds of survival following an accident. John survived, but now walks with a detachable robotic leg.

John is paired with a new android partner named Dorian — real named: DRN-0167 — played by Michael Ealy. Dorian is part of a disused line of androids that was abandoned years before as they appeared too human, and couldn't handle their emotions. Dorian has agency and consciousness, and has to butt heads with the android-hating Kennex. The dynamic between the lead characters is as ancient as the earliest mismatched-cop dramas, but juiced up by both the future setting, and the excellent performances from Urban and Ealy.

The series also starred Lili Taylor as the all-business police captain, and Minka Kelly as a fellow police officer who is the result of genetic tinkering, making her unnaturally strong and beautiful.

Sadly, the series only lasted 13 episodes.