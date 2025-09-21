This Underrated Sci-Fi Series Combined The Worlds Of Blade Runner And Total Recall

"Total Recall 2070" was created by Art Monteraselli and was based on the works of celebrated sci-fi author Philip K. Dick. Dick, many may know, authored multiple novels and short stories that have been adapted into successful and influential sci-fi movies. His 1968 story "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" was famously adapted into Ridley Scott's 1982 film "Blade Runner," often held up as one of the most visually striking sci-fi movies of its era. His 1966 story "We Can Remember It For You Wholesale" was transformed by director Paul Verhoeven into the 1990 ultra-violent classic "Total Recall." In 2002, Steven Spielberg adapted his 1956 short story "The Minority Report" into an excellent feature film just called "Minority Report." Dozens of other movies besides have used Dick as a source of inspiration; those three are simply some of the more popular.

Dick was always fascinated with the machinations of memory, and his stories were ambitious and high-concept. He liked to use the tropes of film noir and police fiction to delve into his heady sci-fi ideas, making for genre mash-ups that are irresistible. His stories generally have a tone of fear and paranoia, often so powerfully felt that they become existentialist. That said, he was a practically minded fellow with a realistic worldview; he famously once said that "reality is that which, when you stop believing in it, doesn't go away."

In January of 1999, a notable TV adaptation of Dick's work made its way to Canadian television in the form of "Total Recall 2070." The series might have been named after Verhoeven's 1990 film, and it shared a few common elements, but it was more a general adaptation of Dick's ideas, stories, and sci-fi worlds. In practice, it has more in common with Ridley Scott's "Blade Runner" than "Total Recall." The series was short-lived — it only ran 22 episodes over its single season — but it was ambitious and weirdly great, in its own way.