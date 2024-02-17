The Correct Order To Watch The Matrix Franchise

The Wachowskis' 1999 cyber-thriller "The Matrix" took the world by surprise. Although cyber-thrillers and V.R.-inflected sci-fi films were de rigueur throughout the '90s, the Wachowskis' unique blend of black-trench coat cool, overloaded action, and trippy pop existentialism shook the zeitgeist in unprecedented ways. The premise was powerful: in the distant future, humanity will be enslaved by intelligent machines and bodily stuffed into goopy cocoons. The electrical impulses in human brains are used by the Machines as a power supply, and every human being has a needle plugged into their skulls. In order to keep those impulses pulsing, the Machines have created an elaborate virtual reality for its living batteries, an electric realm called the Matrix. The Matrix is what you or I might call "the real world."

The notion that our perceived lives are merely an illusion is quite ancient, and even the sci-fi spin on that philosophy goes back to at least 1963 with the publication of Daniel F. Galouye's novel "Simulacron-3." But "The Matrix" shoved its sci-fi existentialist ponderings directly into the popular consciousness in a big way. There is even a 2021 documentary film called "A Glitch in the Matrix" about people who, after seeing "The Matrix," began to believe in earnest that we are all living in a simulation.

"The Matrix" spawned numerous sequels and spin-offs in the last 25 years, all building on the simple notions of the first film, eventually growing into something overblown and complex to the point of confusion. One can never fault the Wachowskis for their ambition, however, and even clunky too-long actioners like "The Matrix Reloaded" contain a lot of impressive stuff.

Below is a list of the entire Matrix franchise — feature films, shorts, and video games — in the order it was released.