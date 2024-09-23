The Sci-Fi Flop Keanu Reeves Starred In Years Before The Matrix & Cyberpunk 2077
In the 1990s — back when the internet was new and smartphones didn't yet exist — there was a healthy amount of skepticism about new technology. "Cyberspace," a term coined by sci-fi author William Gibson, was a terrifying new concept for some, and many Luddites feared it. A stationary network of millions of unknown users? And they're all tapping into the same ineffable, electric realm of information that's NOT inside my personal computer? It's like someone peeled back a layer of reality and revealed a whole new dimension. Indeed, Brett Leonard's 1992 sci-fi/horror film "The Lawnmower Man" refers to the 'net in those exact terms. That film also posited that Virtual Reality would come to replace real reality.
Throughout the decade, audiences were treated to numerous paranoid cyberthrillers that alternately vaunted the possibilities of the internet while also pointing out its potential for destruction. This was the age that included not only "The Lawnmower Man" and its dystopian sequel, but films like "The Net," "Hackers," "Virtuosity," "Strange Days," "Sneakers," and "Disclosure." 1999 alone saw "The Matrix," "eXistenZ," and "The Thirteenth Floor" hit theaters. This stuff was everywhere. Even on TV, VR was given the supervillain treatment in TV shows like "Harsh Realm," "VR.5," and "VR Troopers."
The crown jewel in all this cybernetic mishegoss was probably Robert Longo's 1995 dystopian Keanu Reeves vehicle "Johnny Mnemonic." Based on a 1986 William Gibson short story, "Johnny Mnemonic" took place in the distant future of 2021, a time when information has become the world's hottest commodity. Because all cybernetic systems can be hacked, particularly sensitive information transfers have to be handled by surgically altered couriers; the couriers have data jacks in their skulls, allowing them to download information directly into their brains. The information is protected, however, by unique visual "passwords," so the couriers themselves have no access to it.
Reeves plays Johnny, an ultra-cool cyber-courier who becomes embroiled in a bizarre information conspiracy and is targeted by members of the Yakuza (who aim to decapitate him with deadly laser whips). It was not a hit.
Johnny Mnemonic wasn't well-received
One should note right away that "Johnny Mnemonic" wasn't well-received by critics or audiences. The filmmakers made an impressive-looking futuristic cyber world with only a $26 million budget, but the film only grossed $19 million at the box office. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film only has a 20% approval rating based on 40 reviews. Roger Ebert gave the film two stars, noting that the premise is inherently absurd; using human brains to transfer data, he argues, is no more secure than just hooking up some fiber optic cable. Ebert also noted that the plot of the movie, despite its cyber-trappings, was a frequently reused "one last job" story that audiences might have seen in the 1940s.
The plot involves Johnny making one final transfer before retiring and regaining access to his brain; in order to store all computer information as a courier, Johnny had to surgically transfer out his own personal memories. When he finishes his job, he'll get his memories back. Johnny also learns that his One Last Job will be particularly dangerous, as the volume of information in his brain will cause it to melt down if not transferred out in a few days. When the Yakuza come after Johnny, as I suppose they inevitably must, he falls into the protection of the Lo-Teks, an underground group of mystical hackers led by Ice-T and guarded by the cyber-implanted Dina Meyer. Henry Rollins plays a doctor and the Lo-Teks use a live dolphin, wired up in a tank, as a brain-decryption tool.
Naturally, there is a conspiracy afoot. The information in Johnny's head is proof that Big Pharma has the cure for a devastating cyber disease that has been ravaging the populace, but it refuses to distribute it, as it will make more money by selling temp drugs. It's not so surprising a reveal.
The legacy of Johnny Mnemonic
When William Gibson wrote "Johnny Mnemonic" in 1986, it was a work of mind-shattering futurism. Gibson had been trying to get it adapted into a feature film for many years, but he pictured it as a low-budget arthouse film, made for no more than $1.5 million. As the film developed, a lot of details shifted. The original story was about the courier's bodyguard, for instance, and not the courier himself. Gibson's recurring character Molly Millions was transformed into Dina Meyer's Jane, and the production began to bloat. Reeves had also become a bankable action star the year before with "Speed," so the studios felt more comfortable highlighting the actor and pouring more money into the production. It soon was streamlined beyond recognition.
The result was a decent but messy cyber-thriller that didn't take full advantage of its strange futuristic world. It's also odd and overwrought in a way that isn't alwasy pleasant.
Since 1995, "Johnny Mnemonic" has been relitigated by certain fans, although not always to positive ends. Chris Nashawaty, writing for Entertainment Weekly in 2022, noted that the film "has its fans, somehow. I know, you're wondering how a movie that features the wild quilt cast of Dolph Lundgren, Udo Kier, and Ice-T could be all bad. Well, I don't know what to tell you other than it ... just ... is." Rowan Righelato, writing for the Guardian, however, noted in 2021 that "Johnny Mnemonic" should be openly praised for how odd is still is, even when a major studio tried to make it as mainstream as possible.
Fans of "The Matrix" might know that "Johnny Mnemonic" was mentioned by the Wachowskis when they pitched their own cyber-thriller to studios. Given that computer technology has greatly advanced since 1995, Longo's film feels dated now, a relic of a bygone era when computers were both scary and infinite. In the modern age of pocket-sized computers, mind-numbing entertainment apps, and Twitter.com misinformation, "Johnny Mnemonic" feels comfortingly quaint.