The Sci-Fi Flop Keanu Reeves Starred In Years Before The Matrix & Cyberpunk 2077

In the 1990s — back when the internet was new and smartphones didn't yet exist — there was a healthy amount of skepticism about new technology. "Cyberspace," a term coined by sci-fi author William Gibson, was a terrifying new concept for some, and many Luddites feared it. A stationary network of millions of unknown users? And they're all tapping into the same ineffable, electric realm of information that's NOT inside my personal computer? It's like someone peeled back a layer of reality and revealed a whole new dimension. Indeed, Brett Leonard's 1992 sci-fi/horror film "The Lawnmower Man" refers to the 'net in those exact terms. That film also posited that Virtual Reality would come to replace real reality.

Throughout the decade, audiences were treated to numerous paranoid cyberthrillers that alternately vaunted the possibilities of the internet while also pointing out its potential for destruction. This was the age that included not only "The Lawnmower Man" and its dystopian sequel, but films like "The Net," "Hackers," "Virtuosity," "Strange Days," "Sneakers," and "Disclosure." 1999 alone saw "The Matrix," "eXistenZ," and "The Thirteenth Floor" hit theaters. This stuff was everywhere. Even on TV, VR was given the supervillain treatment in TV shows like "Harsh Realm," "VR.5," and "VR Troopers."

The crown jewel in all this cybernetic mishegoss was probably Robert Longo's 1995 dystopian Keanu Reeves vehicle "Johnny Mnemonic." Based on a 1986 William Gibson short story, "Johnny Mnemonic" took place in the distant future of 2021, a time when information has become the world's hottest commodity. Because all cybernetic systems can be hacked, particularly sensitive information transfers have to be handled by surgically altered couriers; the couriers have data jacks in their skulls, allowing them to download information directly into their brains. The information is protected, however, by unique visual "passwords," so the couriers themselves have no access to it.

Reeves plays Johnny, an ultra-cool cyber-courier who becomes embroiled in a bizarre information conspiracy and is targeted by members of the Yakuza (who aim to decapitate him with deadly laser whips). It was not a hit.