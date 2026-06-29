Blake Lively's Biggest Box Office Hit Is A Movie She Was Barely In

Blake Lively has seen her share of success at the box office, particularly with 2025's "It Ends With Us." Despite the controversy surrounding her romantic drama, it remains her biggest hit to date — with one caveat: her husband's megahit "Deadpool & Wolverine." Back in 2024, Lively lent her voice talents to the wildly popular superhero team-up which now seems destined to remain her biggest box office success story despite the fact she's barely in it.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" became the second R-rated movie to gross $1 billion worldwide when it was released in 2024. The movie went on to make $1.3 billion worldwide, suggesting that so-called superhero fatigue might have been over-exaggerated and that comic book movies still had a lot to offer. More recent developments have put a damper on that particular outlook, but there's no denying "Deadpool & Wolverine" was a major hit for Marvel Studios at a time when the company was encountering all manner of problem with their long-standing franchise.

No doubt much of that commercial success was propelled by the array of crowd-pleasing cameos in the film, which included one particular Deadpool variant that sparked widespread debate. Prior to the film's release, a "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer teased a Lady Deadpool cameo, which immediately prompted speculation about who might be behind the mask. Many suggested Taylor Swift was playing the superhero. Then, when the film finally debuted, the voice behind Lady Deadpool was revealed. Turns out it was none other than Ryan Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively. For Lively, this was one of her most high-profile projects to date and yet she had only a few lines. In fact, since Lady Deadpool doesn't take off her mask at any point, Lively doesn't technically appear in the movie at all.