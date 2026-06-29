Blake Lively's Biggest Box Office Hit Is A Movie She Was Barely In
Blake Lively has seen her share of success at the box office, particularly with 2025's "It Ends With Us." Despite the controversy surrounding her romantic drama, it remains her biggest hit to date — with one caveat: her husband's megahit "Deadpool & Wolverine." Back in 2024, Lively lent her voice talents to the wildly popular superhero team-up which now seems destined to remain her biggest box office success story despite the fact she's barely in it.
"Deadpool & Wolverine" became the second R-rated movie to gross $1 billion worldwide when it was released in 2024. The movie went on to make $1.3 billion worldwide, suggesting that so-called superhero fatigue might have been over-exaggerated and that comic book movies still had a lot to offer. More recent developments have put a damper on that particular outlook, but there's no denying "Deadpool & Wolverine" was a major hit for Marvel Studios at a time when the company was encountering all manner of problem with their long-standing franchise.
No doubt much of that commercial success was propelled by the array of crowd-pleasing cameos in the film, which included one particular Deadpool variant that sparked widespread debate. Prior to the film's release, a "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer teased a Lady Deadpool cameo, which immediately prompted speculation about who might be behind the mask. Many suggested Taylor Swift was playing the superhero. Then, when the film finally debuted, the voice behind Lady Deadpool was revealed. Turns out it was none other than Ryan Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively. For Lively, this was one of her most high-profile projects to date and yet she had only a few lines. In fact, since Lady Deadpool doesn't take off her mask at any point, Lively doesn't technically appear in the movie at all.
Deadpool & Wolverine is Blake Lively's most commercially successful film by a long way
Lady Deadpool arrives toward the end of "Deadpool & Wolverine" after Emma Corrin's Cassandra Nova summons an army of Deadpool variants to take out Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. Lady Deadpool, from the timeline Earth-3010, is part of this group and represents the main female variant of Reynolds' hero. When she first arrives she stands at the head of the group alongside Kidpool, who's also voiced by Lively and Reynolds' daughter, Inez Reynolds.
Neither character reveals their actual face, however, which means Lively didn't even have to be on-set to play Lady Deadpool in the flesh. That job fell to Lady Deadpool stunt performer Christiaan Bettridge, who performed all the scenes in question. Lively only had to record a few lines for her cameo, though they constituted some of the most badass dialogue in the entire film.
Regardless, Lively earned her credit in "Deadpool & Wolverine," which means it very much counts as one of her films — though she'd surely prefer a movie in which she physically appears to be at the top of a list of her most commercially successful projects. A look at the actor's box office grosses reveals that "Deadpool & Wolverine" is her biggest feature both domestically and worldwide, earning $636.7 million in the United States and $701.3 million overseas. Interestingly enough, Lively ended up kicking "Deadpool & Wolverine" out of the box office number one spot with the movie that, today, stands as her second-biggest commercial success, "It Ends With Us." That movie earned $351.4 million worldwide, bringing in $148.5 million stateside and $202.9 million globally.
Blake Lively's other biggest hits are nowhere near Deadpool & Wolverine
Blake Lively would surely welcome the chance to star in a movie that makes as much money as "Deadpool & Wolverine." But there are plenty of reasons why that Marvel Studios juggernaut was as much a win for her as it was her husband. Ryan Reynolds and Lively broke a 34-year-old record together when both their movies debuted at the top of the domestic box office. That makes "Deadpool & Wolverine" just one part of a box office triumph that very much involved both husband and wife. What's more, Lively provided a note that changed the ending of "Deadpool & Wolverine," suggesting she had more input than her brief cameo would suggest.
Meanwhile, Lively's box office record suggests "Deadpool & Wolverine" will remain at the top for the foreseeable future. Aside from the massive disparity between that film's receipts and those of "It Ends with Us," Lively's next biggest domestic box office came from the much-maligned "Green Lantern," yet another film led by her husband in which Lively had a major role as Carol Ferris, Hal Jordan's love interest. Reynolds has acknowledged that "Green Lantern" bombed at the box office. Indeed, $237 million worldwide on a $200 million budget is no success, but that gross is more than enough to make the film Lively's second biggest domestic box office success when adjusted for inflation. Worldwide, "Green Lantern" sits at number three below "It Ends with Us."
Otherwise, plenty of Lively's best films made the top 10, with both 2016's "The Shallows" and 2015's "The Age of Adeline" sitting high on the rankings of her biggest box office hits. None of them, however, are anywhere near "Deadpool & Wolverine," and that doesn't look like it will change any time soon.