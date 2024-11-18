The Blake Lively Note That Changed Deadpool & Wolverine's Ending

"Deadpool & Wolverine" blew the box office away, but even the biggest fans of this cameo-packed paean to fan indulgence could surely agree that the film's appeal isn't down to its storyline. The movie represents a bizarre terminus for the trend started by such films as "Spiderman: No Way Home" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," wherein movies become delivery vehicles for whatever guest appearances will elicit the biggest fan reaction. Throw in some Easter eggs and Ryan Reynolds' relentless drive to market the living hell out of whatever project he's a part of, and you've got yourself a hit. It might not resemble any kind of movie you've ever seen, but it will be a hit nonetheless.

None of this is to say that "Deadpool & Wolverine" is bad — though this issue did tear the /Film team apart — only to say that it represents something truly novel in the history of Hollywood. It is the fulfillment of Martin Scorsese's assessment of Marvel Cinematic Universe products as theme park rides rather than films: a grand old time at the movies that simultaneously delivers yet another blow against cinema itself.

Of course, if you ask Ryan Reynolds, director Shawn Levy, the writers, or pretty much anyone involved with "Deadpool & Wolverine," they'll talk of a storyline that is integral to the movie's success; an emotional buddy comedy heart that grounds the otherwise bombastic action and unabated guest appearances. As Levy told The New York Times, "The commitment to a self-contained, single story was bedrock for Ryan [Reynolds] and me." The director also told the Happy Sad Confused Podcast, "The movie does have much more character, depth, and heart than I think anyone is expecting."

Regardless of whether you agree or not, it seems one person who cared as much about that "character, depth, and heart" was Reynolds' wife Blake Lively, who offered a note that ended up significantly changing the ending of "Deadpool & Wolverine."