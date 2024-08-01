Deadpool & Wolverine: Who Is Lady Deadpool's Stunt Performer?

This article contains mild spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine."

When the trailers first dropped for "Deadpool & Wolverine," one of the biggest box office hits of 2024, fans were immediately consumed with trying to figure out which of their favorite superheroes was going to pop up with cameos. Audiences already knew that Jennifer Garner would be reprising her role as Elektra, but who would join her? Just when it seemed as if the fancasting predictions had finally hit their peak, a second "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer hit the timelines. With only a week until the film arrived in theaters, Marvel drummed up even more hype for the long-awaited team-up of Wade Wilson and Logan with the reveal of what appeared to be a mysterious Deadpool variant, Lady Deadpool.

Lady Deadpool is the main female variant of Deadpool from the alternate timeline Earth-3010. The trailer (and subsequent movie) showed her in a Deadpool suit with a long, bleach-blonde high ponytail popping out of her Deadpool mask. Discussions immediately pivoted to trying to figure out not just how and why Lady Deadpool was appearing in the film, but who was playing her.

Taylor Swift was one of the earliest rumors of being the star beneath the suit, but most predicted the character would be played by actress Blake Lively, who is also Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds' wife. Lively was, of course, the true Lady Deadpool, which makes the meta-joke about her having just had a kid and still looking super hot infinitely less weird. Three of their children appear as the variants: Babypool, the foul-mouthed Kidpool, and a "screaming mutant," while another was credited as "Hugh Jackman Wrangler."

But the pregnancy joke about Lively was very real, and given the intense action in the Deadpool Corps battle scene, she had seasoned stunt performer Christiaan Bettridge take her place.