Johnny Knoxville's Biggest Box Office Hit Is A Superhero Movie He Never Actually Appears In

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Johnny Knoxville is now and will forever be associated with "Jackass." As the captain of that chaotic ship, it's his baby. Even though he's moving on from that life, as "Jackass: Best and Last" is bringing 25 years of insane stunts to an end, it's always going to be the first thing anyone thinks of when they ponder his career. Be that as it may, none of those movies rank as the biggest hit of his career, in terms of pure dollars and cents at the box office.

While all of the "Jackass" movies have been very successful at the box office, Knoxville's biggest theatrical hit came in the form of a 2014 superhero movie — one in which he never even appears on screen. The movie in question is director Jonathan Liebesman's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." Produced by Michael Bay, Paramount hoped that the filmmaker could work some of his "Transformers" magic on the heroes in a half-shell.

Knoxville voiced Leonardo in the live-action take on the comic book heroes. Knoxville was added to "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in April 2014, mere months before it was scheduled to hit theaters. Pete Ploszek played Leo on set via motion-capture, but the powers that be felt the need to bring in some star power for the character's voice later in the process. This came at a time when Knoxville was leaning harder into acting, attempting to diversify his filmography following "Bad Grandpa."

"My son is a huge fan of the Ninja Turtles, so I thought, you know, if I want to score some points with my kids, that's why I was very happy to take the job," Knoxville said of voicing Leo in a 2014 interview with ScreenSlam.