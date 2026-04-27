Jackass: Best And Last Trailer Brings 25 Years Of Insane Stunts To An End

Who's ready for one last ride? For a quarter of a century, viewers have watched that familiar "Jackass" disclaimer about how the stunts they are about to see are performed by professionals and should never be attempted at home. These "stunts" typically range from ill-advised to off-color to downright problematic, but one thing has stayed the same throughout the entire run of this prankster franchise: Whether you're a newcomer to the "Jackass" property or you've been a fan since day one, the antics of Johnny Knoxville and his cohort of Jackasses has always been a steady presence in the background of pop culture, and it seemed they always would be.

Well, here's to the beginning of the end. "jackass: best and last" represents the fifth and final entry in a string of beloved movies full of juvenile humor and wince-inducing stunts in equal measure. Despite his claims that "Jackass Forever" would officially be his last go-around, Knoxville is back and bringing the pain for a chance to relive the best of the franchise's past ... and experience the last, according to the film's tagline. This final installment comes from director Jeff Tremaine and stars everyone you know and love: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man (Jason Acuña), Dave England, Danger Ehren (Ehren McGhehey), Preston Lacy, Rachel Wolfson, Jasper, Dark Shark (Compston Wilson), Poopies (Sean McInerney), and Zach Holmes.

Check out the new trailer above!