Jackass: Best And Last Trailer Brings 25 Years Of Insane Stunts To An End
Who's ready for one last ride? For a quarter of a century, viewers have watched that familiar "Jackass" disclaimer about how the stunts they are about to see are performed by professionals and should never be attempted at home. These "stunts" typically range from ill-advised to off-color to downright problematic, but one thing has stayed the same throughout the entire run of this prankster franchise: Whether you're a newcomer to the "Jackass" property or you've been a fan since day one, the antics of Johnny Knoxville and his cohort of Jackasses has always been a steady presence in the background of pop culture, and it seemed they always would be.
Well, here's to the beginning of the end. "jackass: best and last" represents the fifth and final entry in a string of beloved movies full of juvenile humor and wince-inducing stunts in equal measure. Despite his claims that "Jackass Forever" would officially be his last go-around, Knoxville is back and bringing the pain for a chance to relive the best of the franchise's past ... and experience the last, according to the film's tagline. This final installment comes from director Jeff Tremaine and stars everyone you know and love: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man (Jason Acuña), Dave England, Danger Ehren (Ehren McGhehey), Preston Lacy, Rachel Wolfson, Jasper, Dark Shark (Compston Wilson), Poopies (Sean McInerney), and Zach Holmes.
Check out the new trailer above!
Jackass: Best and Last looks to end the stunt-driven franchise on a high
Some things never change. For 25 years, Johnny Knoxville and the "Jackass" franchise has been a steady and reassuring presence (and, not surprisingly, a remarkably consistent box office hit) for those who just can't help but laugh at others putting themselves through ridiculous levels of pain and misery for our entertainment. Sadly, though, all good things must come to an end sooner or later. The bell is finally tolling for thee, and it comes in the form of "jackass: best and last."
The newly-released footage might as well be the definition of "for the fans," taking viewers on one last nostalgia-soaked trip down memory lane for these titans of torture, sultans of stunts, and jack-of-all-trades jackasses. From animal encounters gone horribly wrong to massive slingshot contraptions that couldn't possibly end well to more punches and kicks and even robotic slaps to one's private parts than we can count, "jackass: best and last" isn't holding anything back for its swan song. The movie will hit theaters (and we do mean hit) on June 26, 2026. Check out the full synopsis below:
Johnny Knoxville and the gang return for one final fling at the big screen. Featuring all-new stunts and stupidity along with the greatest hits and biggest laughs from the past, "jackass: best and last" is a joyously raucous celebration of all the mischievous camaraderie that you've come to love and expect from these idiots over the past 25 years. So, grab your dumb little buddies, raise your glasses, and come experience the cinematic event that promises to be the last time you'll ever laugh this hard in a theatre.