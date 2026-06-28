The Pitt Season 3: Cast Changes, Story & Everything We Know

In terms of the rest of the cast, Gemmill said that Dr. Al-Hashimi, who experienced a breakdown in her car after revealing she had been experiencing seizures on the clock, will have to "figure out what she can do to allow her to continue to practice medicine, and whether there's a clear-cut pathway through that or not."

The fraught Dr. Santos/Dr. Langdon dynamic remains fascinating, and Gemmill revealed that eventually, the two of them will "get to a good place. It's a process, but they're both adults. She'll soften over time. He's a good doctor — he made a mistake — and she has to eventually forgive him for that." And speaking of Langdon, actor Patrick Ball told The Ankler that he thinks Langdon's story of addiction "requires a third act" because "in Season 1, you see someone in denial, in active addiction and denying that fact, and then you see in Season 2, somebody that has come back and gone to rehab and begun the process of doing the work, but it's still in early days."

Meanwhile, medical student Dr. Javadi will be doing a psychiatry rotation instead of being in the emergency department, which should give the show the opportunity to expand its storytelling parameters beyond what we've seen thus far, so it'll be fascinating to see how the writers choose to balance those storylines by giving fans storylines they expect while also providing a fresh angle.