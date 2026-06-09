The Pitt Season 3 Is Making A Huge Change To Shabana Azeez's Javadi

We'll probably have to wait until 2027 for Season 3 of "The Pitt," but once it does arrive, we can apparently expect some big changes — including a big overhaul for Victoria Javadi, the medical student played by Shabana Azeez.

In a recent interview with Bustle, Azeez confirmed that her character will be on a different rotation in Season 3. (Medical students and residents are often placed on various rotations as a matter of course.) "I can say that I'm not in the ER this season. I've done my ER rotation, so I'm doing my psychiatry rotation," Azeez told the outlet.

"It's a very different vibe for me," Azeez continued as she opened up to Bustle about her character's next journey. "And I'm scared and nervous. But it's an honor to be able to show that part of medicine."

After the events of Season 2 of "The Pitt," this change for Javadi makes sense — as does, unfortunately, the departure of Javadi's coworker and resident Dr. Samira Mohan (Supriya Ganesh), which was confirmed even before the second season wrapped up its run. As someone who's been watching "The Pitt" since the first episode aired in January 2025, I knew that we'd see some casualties in terms of cast turnover, only because of how emergency departments function in real life ... and according to a real doctor, "The Pitt" pretty accurately represents what it's like to work in a hectic emergency room. So how has Javadi's character developed across the first two seasons of "The Pitt" in a way that gets her into the psychiatry department for a rotation?