The Pitt Season 3 Is Making A Huge Change To Shabana Azeez's Javadi
We'll probably have to wait until 2027 for Season 3 of "The Pitt," but once it does arrive, we can apparently expect some big changes — including a big overhaul for Victoria Javadi, the medical student played by Shabana Azeez.
In a recent interview with Bustle, Azeez confirmed that her character will be on a different rotation in Season 3. (Medical students and residents are often placed on various rotations as a matter of course.) "I can say that I'm not in the ER this season. I've done my ER rotation, so I'm doing my psychiatry rotation," Azeez told the outlet.
"It's a very different vibe for me," Azeez continued as she opened up to Bustle about her character's next journey. "And I'm scared and nervous. But it's an honor to be able to show that part of medicine."
After the events of Season 2 of "The Pitt," this change for Javadi makes sense — as does, unfortunately, the departure of Javadi's coworker and resident Dr. Samira Mohan (Supriya Ganesh), which was confirmed even before the second season wrapped up its run. As someone who's been watching "The Pitt" since the first episode aired in January 2025, I knew that we'd see some casualties in terms of cast turnover, only because of how emergency departments function in real life ... and according to a real doctor, "The Pitt" pretty accurately represents what it's like to work in a hectic emergency room. So how has Javadi's character developed across the first two seasons of "The Pitt" in a way that gets her into the psychiatry department for a rotation?
Throughout two seasons of The Pitt, Victoria Javadi has become so much more confident
When we first meet Victoria Javadi in Season 1 of "The Pitt," she's a timid but extremely smart and capable medical student working under Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (Noah Wyle) alongside other medical students and residents. As one of two medical students in that debut season, with the other being Gerran Howell's Dennis Whitaker, Victoria has a lot to prove ... and she's got a chip on her shoulder. Not only do we learn that Javadi was a child prodigy who went to the University of Pittsburgh at the age of 13, but her mother, Eileen Shamsi (Deepti Gupta), is an attending general surgeon and professor of surgery at this fictional Pittsburgh hospital, making her a "nepo baby" in the medical field. (This is sort of ironic when you consider that cast members like Fiona Dourif and Taylor Dearden, whose dads are Brad Dourif and Bryan Cranston, are entertainment industry nepo babies in real life.)
We also meet Javadi's dad, Raymond Javadi (Usman Ally), in Season 2, who also works at the central hospital as a professor of internal medicine. So, again, it's easy to see how Javadi gets bogged down under the pressure of having two parents at her workplace. Still, she manages to thrive as a future physician thanks to her quick thinking and good instincts, even in moments where Dr. Shamsi acts overbearing and inappropriate. In Season 2, Javadi even assists the hospital's neurosurgery chief Dr. Linda Conley (Mary McCormack), a character who deserves more screen time eventually, with a complex procedure. So how will Javadi fare in her next assignment on "The Pitt" when she tackles the psychiatry rotation?
Just because Victoria Javadi is changing departments doesn't mean she won't appear on The Pitt Season 3
At the end of Season 2 of "The Pitt," Victoria Javadi — who, we learn during the season, is running a TikTok account as "Dr. J" where she gives accessible healthcare advice to her curious fans — approaches a wildly stressed Dr. Robby as their shift winds down. As it turns out, she has a question about working in emergency psychiatry, especially after witnessing multiple mental health crises throughout her shift and worrying about what a lifetime in emergency medicine would do to her personal life. "The more time I spend here, the more I realize the importance of mental health — for patients and for us," Javadi says to now-doctor Dennis Whitaker earlier in the season, and when she talks to Robby, she asks if he thinks it would be a good fit for her. He tells her she can "do anything [she puts her] mind to," showing Robby's capacity for kindness even in his most dire moments.
Season 2 of "The Pitt" takes place over July 4 weekend and Season 3 is set to take place around November of the same year, meaning that Javadi will still be a medical student ... and odds seem pretty good that we'll see plenty of her, especially based on Shabana Azeez's comments about her character's new specialty being a fun challenge for her as a performer. Based on past precedent, we can hopefully expect to see Azeez and Javadi in Season 3 of "The Pitt" in January and get an insightful look at her work in psychiatry. In the meantime, stream all of Javadi's — sorry, "Dr. J's" — storylines on "The Pitt" on HBO Max.