5 Characters On The Pitt Who Deserve More Screen Time

This article contains a discussion of mental health.

"The Pitt," the award-winning and universally acclaimed medical drama that's become one of the biggest success stories for HBO Max, is just a really great show ... and that's due in no small part to its genuinely outstanding ensemble cast. Created by R. Scott Gemmill alongside his former "ER" cohorts John Wells and Noah Wyle, "The Pitt" uses a "real-time" conceit — like "24" did years beforehand — to show just how tough it can be to survive a 15-hour shift in a chaotic and busy emergency department.

Wyle, who won his first-ever Emmy for playing protagonist Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, is in great company. Katherine LaNasa, who also took home her first Emmy for "The Pitt," is spectacular as Robby's right-hand woman and charge nurse Dana Evans. Shawn Hatosy, the third and final person to win his first Emmy for the first season of "The Pitt," only shows up in a guest role as Robby's evening counterpart Dr. Jack Abbot, but he's always a welcome presence on screen. Then there's the residents, interns, and medical students. Fiona Dourif, Patrick Ball, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Sepideh Moafi, just to name a few, really shine; Supriya Ganesh's Dr. Samira Mohan, sadly, checked out at the end of Season 2.

So what about people who only show up every now and then? "The Pitt" has no shortage of exceptional actors on board, and there are five who should definitely get more screentime. (A housekeeping note: because Ayesha Harris' Dr. Parker Ellis earned a promotion to series regular between Seasons 2 and 3, she is not on this list.) Here are five great characters on "The Pitt" who need more screen time.