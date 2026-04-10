The Pitt Season 2 Confirms What's Really Going On With Dr. Al-Hashimi

Don't pull up any charts if you haven't watched episode 14 of season 2 of "The Pitt," titled "8:00 P.M." Massive spoilers ahead!

Throughout season 2 of "The Pitt," a show that some fans are just straight-up bad at watching, we've spent quite a bit of time with Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi, the new trauma attending played by Sepideh Moafi. Along the way, we've noticed that something seems ... off. That's not to say that Al-Hashimi isn't an excellent physician who thinks quickly and takes incredible care of her patients, because she accomplishes both of those feats in this series that takes place "in real time." As the final "hour" of the shift approaches, though, Al-Hashimi asks to speak to Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, our protagonist, about something: specifically, she asks him to look at a patient chart so she can get a second opinion.

Robby reads, out loud, that the patient has been experiencing seizures for over 30 years after enduring a severe case of viral meningitis as a child. As Robby turns to Al-Hashimi, he says, "Baran, is this you?" That's when the episode cuts to black.

This is a stunning piece of information that has huge ramifications on the final episode of the season, which airs on April 16. So what does Dr. Al-Hashimi's big reveal mean, and what else might we find out in that season 2 finale?