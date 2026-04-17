The Pitt's Director Of Photography Reveals The Secrets Of Shooting The Addictive Medical Drama [Exclusive Interview]

I was already impressed, Johanna, by what I thought was going on in the show, and hearing that really blows my mind. I've seen some of the behind the scenes stuff, and in the footage I've seen of your camera operators right in there with the actors, it seems like there's so little space in those rooms and everyone's body is contorted a little bit just to make room for all the equipment and stuff that has to be in there. But hearing what you're talking about with all that lighting, it kind of makes my head hurt thinking about how you go through any given scene figuring out, "Okay, what are the lighting cues in this moment? Where is the camera moving in this moment?" On a TV schedule, how do you all make your days with all of those factors to consider for all of those scenes?

I mean, honestly, we have a really amazing team. This team is so good at knowing exactly what they have to do once we show the blocking to everyone. Everyone is setting up at the same time. So I talk through the move with the camera operators. My chief lighting technician and key grip are following us, making notes for the programmer as well.

I forgot to mention, actually, we also created 3D tools to soften the lights, because that was something else. People were stopping under the overhead lights. My key grip and his team, they created these diffusion frames that just magnet to the ceiling. So if you don't see them in the shot, you put magnets like this [imitates applying them to the ceiling with diffusion], like frame magnets, so when people step under it, it's not as harsh on them and all that. So there's a lot of elements we started to develop to work into that 360 set.

But in general, I think everyone is working at the same time to make it happen. Once we start setting it up, [after] 15 or 20 minutes, we start doing a rehearsal after that. And that really works because everyone is doing their job so well and loves collaborating together and understand it's not about each department individually, it has to be a group.

Then we'll do rehearsal, we'll make adjustment of what worked, what didn't work. And you're right, you have to think about the space. You have the actors, you have background, you have camera, lighting, you have all these elements at the same time, and they are tight. So sometimes in the choreography when you have a long move throughout the ER, we'll have different electricians that have to switch because they can't pass through the hallway with everyone. So you have someone else waiting, and then they'll take the move after to continue with the camera.

Another element that is important is that we had some of the rules ... we wanted to have this documentary feeling a little bit for the show. So it feels real, you feel immersed, you feel like almost living the documentary. And one of the rules was, you shouldn't put the camera in a place that you would not be able to put it in a real ER. That helps us to give that sense of reality all the time.

So the furniture doesn't move, and that's the reason why you see everyone cramped on counters and all that [laughs], is because the only way to make that ability to keep that rule as much as we can — there are always exceptions — is to not have things moving. So then you always have a camera in the space that you would really be able to be in a real ER. So the only things that move are things on wheels. So, gurneys. We have done tricks where the camera has to get into a corner where there's a gurney. So the set dressing during the shot will move the gurney out, the camera passes, and then they put the gurney back in because the camera rotates and is going to see the gurney again. So we have some "Hollywood switches" during the shot happening like that.

But any walls or furniture that is stuck to the ground do not move, and that's to help us keep that visual language. Sometimes people can think it's a little strange, but it really helps you stick to that rule. And I think that's also what makes the show so real.