Why Noah Wyle Found Writing An Episode Of The Pitt So Challenging

Spoilers ahead for "The Pitt" season 2, episode 6, "12:00 P.M."

The Emmy-winning HBO Max original "The Pitt" runs like a finely-tuned machine, which makes it particularly impressive that the show rotates through directors and writers for individual episodes. And because of the way the series is structured (specifically, each episode is meant to represent one "real-time" hour in a 15-hour shift), there has to be some uniformity. Clearly, then, showrunner R. Scott Gemmill and executive producer John Wells have a lot to consider when they enlist those aforementioned writers and directors. As such, it's not surprising that they asked their star and longtime collaborator Noah Wyle to step in, but what does feel surprising is that Wyle found the experience particularly difficult.

Wyle, who won an Emmy in September 2025 for playing Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch on the series, wrote the third episode of season 2, "9:00 A.M.," and directed episode 6, "12:00 P.M." As he told Saloni Gajjar for The AV Club in January, writing was lonely.

"Those jobs feel very different, but they're really not all that different," Wyle said regarding writing versus directing. "Writing is the most challenging one because you're creating something from nothing. You're taking something very dry, like a data point or a headline, and trying to put it into flesh and blood and into characters that will have an emotional impact on the audience."

So, what makes it lonely? As Wyle explained: