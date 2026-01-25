The Pitt Season 2: Why Noah Wyle Chose To Include This Real-Life Pittsburgh Tragedy

Don't put on your scrubs if you haven't seen "The Pitt" season 2 episode 3, "9:00 A.M." Spoilers ahead! This article also contains discussions of mass violence.

In the third episode of the sophomore season of "The Pitt," a real-world tragedy becomes part of the narrative. As fans already know, the show is set in a fictional Pittsburgh hospital's emergency department — and in October 2018, the Tree of Life synagogue in central Pittsburgh was the site of a horrific mass shooting. 11 people were killed, and six were wounded. The show works in this very real horror by having Noah Wyle's Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch treat a patient who was present during the shooting and is now in the ER with a different ailment, and who finds herself comforted by a nurse of Muslim faith in the process.

"That being such a significant event in the city of Pittsburgh, it seemed like a wonderful opportunity," Wyle, who wrote the episode as well, told Variety. "When I started researching it, the aspects of it that moved me the most were the community outcry afterward from the Muslim community and the solidarity with the Jewish community of Pittsburgh working together to grieve and mourn the loss. It was the most underreported aspect of the story, and perhaps the most hopeful moving forward."

The patient in question, an older woman named Yana (Irina Dubova), suffered a severe burn from dropping a hot samovar after being startled by fireworks because they sounded like gunshots. While Robby treats her burn, Yana speaks directly to the nurse helping him, Amielynn Abellera's Nurse Perlah Alawi (who wears a hijab), and notes that Muslims allied with Jewish people in Pittsburgh after the attack and helped them pay for memorial services, which is true.