The Pitt Season 2 Episode 3 Revisits A Real World Tragedy

The Pitt" season 2 continues to turn empathy and competency into great TV, but it also has an eye towards the wider culture and addresses multiple real world issues. Episode 3 continues that trend when a Jewish woman visits the ER with a severe burn on her leg only to reveal that she was actually present at the 2018 shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh — the city in which "The Pitt" is set.

"The Pitt" returned to screens in January 2026 with a season 2 premiere that proved the show hasn't lost a step. Last season we were all simultaneously captivated and horrified by the experience of watching Noah Wyle's Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch and his team struggle through the emergency room shift from hell. But it wasn't just the drama and tragedy that made the show so watchable. "The Pitt" won plaudits for its realism and medical accuracy, as well as its willingness, nay insistence, on tackling real world socio-political issues.

Clearly, nothing has changed in season 2. In fact, the series appears to be doubling down on incorporating real problems faced by patients and doctors alike. In episode 3, we got one of the most obvious and tragic examples yet when a Jewish patient arrives and reveals her injury is the result of lingering trauma from having witnessed the Tree of Life shooting first-hand.