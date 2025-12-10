The Pitt Season 2 Is Tackling A Major Cultural Issue Head-On

I don't know about you, but I'm ready for season 2 of "The Pitt." After the medical procedural — spearheaded by "ER" veterans R. Scott Gemmill, John Wells, and Noah Wyle, the last of whom also stars in the series — premiered in January 2025, it became a massive sensation with critics and audiences alike. Look no further than the 2025 Emmys ceremony, where Wyle, two of his co-stars — Katherine LaNasa and Shawn Hatosy — and the overall show cleaned up, winning acting awards for those three and the award for Outstanding Drama Series. Now, Entertainment Weekly has named the cast of "The Pitt" the Entertainers of the Year for 2025, and in the cover story, we learned that season 2 of "The Pitt" will tackle a major cultural issue: artificial intelligence.

Apparently, a new doctor — Sepideh Moafi's Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi — at the fictional Pittsburgh hospital is going to shake things up in a very big way by introducing AI to help doctors working in the busy emergency department. Wyle, who plays the series lead Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, told EW that his character would definitely have an issue with this.

"Robby's innately suspicious of anything that could potentially allow a hospital to reduce its workforce because of the streamlining," Wyle told the outlet before continuing, addressing real-life issues caused by AI in the medical field: