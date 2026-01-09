The Pitt Season 2 Premiere Promises To Fix A Season 1 Plot Point That Fell Short

In "The Pitt" season 1, Noah Wyle's Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch and Tracy Ifeachor's Dr. Heather Collins (who left "The Pitt" before season 2) clashed over falsifying medical records. But after the latter endured a miscarriage, she was sent home, and we never got to see how the two doctors' differing approaches to medicine would play out. Now, with Sepideh Moafi's Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi joining the show for season 2, we might just get the attending physician showdown we've been waiting for.

When "The Pitt" debuted on January 9, 2025, viewers were entirely unprepared for the harrowing events that would play out over the course of the next 14 episodes. But there were clues that things weren't going to go to plan for the staff of Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. For one thing, Dr. Robby was still recovering from the loss of his mentor, Dr. Montgomery Adamson, during the early months of the pandemic — a loss which ultimately played a big role in the doctor's breakdown during episode 13 of the season (which featured Wyle's best performance yet).

But that was just one small part of the powder keg that was Dr. Robby's emergency room in season 1, and things aren't looking much better for the attending physician in the season 2 premiere — especially since he and Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi clearly don't see eye-to-eye on pretty much anything. Luckily for us, that means we should finally get some juicy drama as they're forced to reconcile their conflicting approaches to emergency medicine.