The Pitt Season 2 Premiere Delivers An Excellent Season 1 Callback Using Whitaker

This article contains spoilers for "The Pitt" season 2, episode 1.

There are a few fresh faces among the staff of the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center in "The Pitt" season 2 premiere. But the show also goes to great lengths to demonstrate that it hasn't forgotten the harrowing events of the first season, and even picks up on several minor storylines from the original run of episodes. At one point, for example, Gerran Howell's Dennis Whitaker teaches the new student doctors to take a moment of silent reflection following a patient's death. But far from being a minor moment, this evolution of Whitaker hints at something truly significant in the young doctor's future.

Following a tumultuous first season, "The Pitt" fans will surely have endless questions going into season 2. Is Noah Wyle's Dr. Michael Robinavitch actually okay following his breakdown in season 1? How is Patrick Ball's Dr. Frank Langdon going to fit back into proceedings, given his addiction to pain medication? And who might have taken his place as Dr. Robby's de facto protégé? Well, "The Pitt" season 2 not only continues to turn empathy and competency into great TV, but it also answers all those questions in the season premiere.

Dr. Langdon returns following a stint in rehab, but Dr. Robby clearly isn't over what he views as Langdon's betrayal, and banishes his former mentee to triage. Otherwise, Robby seems to have become quite fond of Whitaker, who, as the rest of the episode shows, has basically transformed himself from the nervous youngster we saw last time around to a competent leader. That becomes strikingly clear in a moment that directly echoes a scene from last season — only this time Whitaker is in charge.