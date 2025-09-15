The Pitt's Big Emmys Win Proves Something Huge About The Future Of TV

Sorry, "Severance" fans — I'm one of you, but I'm plenty happy that "The Pitt" won a ton of awards at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards (plus a few during the Creative Arts Emmys that took place the weekend beforehand). Why? Put simply, "The Pitt" is a great show — and it's one that feels like a return to a "golden age" of television in a variety of ways.

First things first: let's talk about all the gold "The Pitt" took home after the two-part Emmys weekend concluded in 2025. Cathy Sandrich Gelfond and Erica Berger won a shared award for Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series, which was gloriously well-deserved — largely because the cast of the series is a combination of unknown actors and longtime TV veterans perfectly deployed in their roles — and Shawn Hatosy, who appears at the beginning and end of the first season of "The Pitt" as night shift ER attending Dr. Jack Abbot, took home his first Emmy win (on his first nomination) for Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

During the main telecast, Katherine LaNasa, also celebrating her first-ever Emmy nod after years on the small screen, triumphed over literally every lady from "The White Lotus" (and also Patricia Arquette from "Severance") and took home the statue for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series thanks to her role as charge nurse Dana Evans, shouting with glee as her husband Grant Show wept in the audience. (LaNasa is a breast cancer survivor who, as recently as the spring of 2023, was undergoing treatment.) Noah Wyle, who serves as an executive producer, helped craft "The Pitt" with John Wells and R. Scott Gemmill, and stars as the beleaguered trauma attending Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch on the series, technically won two awards: one for his performance (a feat he never accomplished while playing Dr. John Carter on "ER") and one in his capacity as a producer. Finally, the series triumphed over, yes, "Severance" and several other huge shows to win the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series.

So, what does this say about what audiences want from their TV shows, aside from the fact that the Television Academy really loves "The Pitt?" It's simple. "The Pitt" is a procedural and medical show that feels familiar while it quietly breaks barriers, and it releases on a regular schedule; it's exactly what TV fans are craving these days.