The 2025 Emmys Finally Gave One The Pitt Star The Recognition They Deserve
It's hard to highlight any one performance from "The Pitt" as being a standout. Every single member of "The Pitt" cast delivered, which is part of what made the HBO Max medical drama so successful. But there were definite fan-favorites among the impressively expansive ensemble, and Katherine LaNasa's charge nurse, Dana Evans, is one of the best examples.
LaNasa, who has been working since the early '90s, delivered a brilliantly naturalistic portrayal of the beleaguered nurse who oversees the day-to-day running of the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital's emergency room. A tough yet sensitive member of the ER team, Dana is a longtime friend and general supporter of Noah Wyle's Dr. Michael Robinavitch. But as the 15-hour shift wears on, we see Dana's resilience broken down as she's forced to weather the unrelenting tragedies and stresses of a particularly tough day at the office, which is only made worse when she's physically attacked by an irate patient.
LaNasa's portrayal of that journey was remarkable for how she made Dana feel at once tough and fragile, with the actress demonstrating her own impressive sensitivity to the role and its requirements throughout the season. But this is far from the first time LaNasa has showcased her talents, which is why it's a darn good thing the Emmys have finally seen sense and given the actress her first major acting nomination.
Katherine LaNasa is a seasoned pro who's finally getting her due
Nobody was surprised to see "The Pitt" earn a full 13 Emmy nominations for the 2025 awards. Noah Wyle — who received an Emmy nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Series — is obviously the most prominent vet on "The Pitt," especially since his portrayal of Dr. Michael Robinavitch marks his return to the medical drama more than 15 years after "ER" ended. Wyle played Dr. John Carter on that celebrated NBC series, but he isn't the only "The Pitt" cast member to have appeared on the show, as Katherine LaNasa had a small guest role way back in 2002.
The fan-favorite "The Pitt" star crossed paths with Wyle on "ER" (though she doesn't remember it) when she played a feisty mom in the season 9 episode "Walk Like a Man." That in and of itself would be enough to demonstrate how long LaNasa has been doing her thing, but her "ER" appearance actually came almost 10 years after her TV debut back in 1994 on an episode of CBS police drama, "Under Suspicion" — the same year that Wyle made his debut as John Carter on "ER."
Throughout the '90s, LaNasa accrued an impressive TV résumé, showing up in several of the biggest shows of the decade, including "Seinfeld," "3rd Rock from the Sun," and "Touched by an Angel," to name a few. She didn't let up after that, either, maintaining a busy schedule throughout the 2000s and 2010s. She was the lead in NBC's "Three Sisters," which debuted in 2001 and ran for two seasons, and landed recurring roles in other shows including "Judging Amy," "Two and a Half Men," and "Longmire." She starred in NBC's drama series "Deception," which ran for one season back in 2013, before similarly starring in several other series, including USA Network drama "Satisfaction." More recently, she appeared in Disney's admirable salvage job "Daredevil: Born Again," playing socialite Artemis Sledge — all of which is to say nothing of her film career, which has been almost as varied and consistent. As such, it's nice to see the actress finally recognized with a Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Emmy nomination for her work on "The Pitt."
Katherine LaNasa's Emmy nomination makes her return even more important
In season 1 of "The Pitt," Dana Evans is so shaken by the assault that she seemingly decides to leave her role as charge nurse at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. Despite Dr. Robby and others' best attempts to convince her otherwise, the charge nurse simply seems to be at the end of her rope, and Katherine LaNasa does an excellent job at conveying Dana's exasperation with a job that is frequently thankless and quite often dangerous. It's a testament to the actress' talents that Dana became a fan favorite, and LaNasa's Emmy nom only reaffirms how impressive a job she did in the role.
But all of this makes the question of whether LaNasa will return for season 2 of "The Pitt" — which is set to arrive in January 2026 — all the more pressing. Aside from the fact that fans love Dana, and her presence was an integral part of the ensemble during season 1, there's the simple fact that LaNasa has been working in both TV and film for literally decades and is yet to have appeared on a major hit series that has the potential to run for multiple seasons. As such, if Dana were to leave the staff at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, it would be a shame both in terms of the show losing one of its best characters and LaNasa departing a series just when she'd seemingly found the mega-hit that has thus far eluded her.
So far, showrunner R. Scott Gemmill has suggested LaNasa will return for "The Pitt" season 2, which is already confirmed to take place 10 months after the first season — though the actress herself is yet to confirm this. 10 months is, however, long enough for Dana to conceivably have a change of heart about retiring as charge nurse, so we're hopeful she'll be back.