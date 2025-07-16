The 2025 Emmys Finally Gave One The Pitt Star The Recognition They Deserve

Nobody was surprised to see "The Pitt" earn a full 13 Emmy nominations for the 2025 awards. Noah Wyle — who received an Emmy nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Series — is obviously the most prominent vet on "The Pitt," especially since his portrayal of Dr. Michael Robinavitch marks his return to the medical drama more than 15 years after "ER" ended. Wyle played Dr. John Carter on that celebrated NBC series, but he isn't the only "The Pitt" cast member to have appeared on the show, as Katherine LaNasa had a small guest role way back in 2002.

The fan-favorite "The Pitt" star crossed paths with Wyle on "ER" (though she doesn't remember it) when she played a feisty mom in the season 9 episode "Walk Like a Man." That in and of itself would be enough to demonstrate how long LaNasa has been doing her thing, but her "ER" appearance actually came almost 10 years after her TV debut back in 1994 on an episode of CBS police drama, "Under Suspicion" — the same year that Wyle made his debut as John Carter on "ER."

Throughout the '90s, LaNasa accrued an impressive TV résumé, showing up in several of the biggest shows of the decade, including "Seinfeld," "3rd Rock from the Sun," and "Touched by an Angel," to name a few. She didn't let up after that, either, maintaining a busy schedule throughout the 2000s and 2010s. She was the lead in NBC's "Three Sisters," which debuted in 2001 and ran for two seasons, and landed recurring roles in other shows including "Judging Amy," "Two and a Half Men," and "Longmire." She starred in NBC's drama series "Deception," which ran for one season back in 2013, before similarly starring in several other series, including USA Network drama "Satisfaction." More recently, she appeared in Disney's admirable salvage job "Daredevil: Born Again," playing socialite Artemis Sledge — all of which is to say nothing of her film career, which has been almost as varied and consistent. As such, it's nice to see the actress finally recognized with a Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Emmy nomination for her work on "The Pitt."