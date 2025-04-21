A Fan Favorite The Pitt Star Doesn't Remember Crossing Paths With Noah Wyle On ER

While recalling her experience on "ER" with TVLine, LaNasa explained that she didn't remember ever meeting Wyle, which makes some sense since her character wasn't involved with his and there were tons of actors moving around on set on "ER" (much like "The Pitt"). She did remember meeting Maura Tierney, who played nurse Abby Lockhart on "ER," because they had both starred in shows with actor Vicki Lewis, and revealed that she played poker with Don Cheadle, who played medical student Paul Nathan. (How fun would it be to see Nurse Dana playing poker with Don Cheadle in season 2 of "The Pitt"?)

Advertisement

LaNasa said that being given a shot on "ER" was a bit of a surprise because she was older than many of the other women who auditioned. She elaborated on how she tapped into a bit of experience to get the role:

"I remember when I auditioned for that part. I had watched 'The English Patient' the night before, and Kristin Scott Thomas [who played Katharine Clifton in the Oscar-winning film] had this very mature, very womanly sexuality, and the thing I always have loved about ['ER' and 'The Pitt' executive producer] John Wells is that he lets women be women. [...] At that time, as young as I am in that, I was still a good seven or eight years older than everybody auditioning for that part. [...] I was inspired by Kristin Scott Thomas to tap into that part of my sexuality required for that role, and I got it, and I remember thinking, like, 'Yeah! The old girl got the part!'"

Advertisement

While we haven't seen much of Nurse Dana's sexuality on "The Pitt," she is another complex woman brought to life with nuance and skill by La Nasa. Here's hoping we'll get to see more of her on the second season of the series and that Dana's threats to quit were just threats, because she's one of the best parts of this amazing series.