Stephen King's Thoughts On Obsession Might Surprise Horror Fans

Curry Barker's horror film "Obsession" has quickly proven to be one of the more significant movies of the 2020s. Barker is part of a new wave of (as is worth noting, largely male) YouTube creators turned horror filmmakers, a group that includes Kane Parsons ("Backrooms"), Markiplier ("Iron Lung"), Chris Stuckmann ("Shelby Oaks"), and Kyle Edward Ball ("Skinamarink"). Having been produced on a budget of just $750,000, "Obsession" has now joined last year's "Sinners" as one of the rare original box office smash-hits since 2020.

The story of "Obsession" is a typical Monkey's Paw tale and was even inspired by an episode of "The Simpsons" that puts its own spin on that narrative tradition. It centers on Bear (Michael Johnston), a young man in love with his co-worker/friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette). Upon buying a mysterious stick called a One Wish Willow, Bear uses it to wish for Nikki to fall wildly in love with him. It works, but the magic spell isn't as clearcut as Bear initially assumed. Nikki becomes quite affectionate, yet she also starts to behave in disturbing and threatening ways. Gradually, Bear realizes that, in making his wish, he did something horrible to Nikki ... and now she's doing horrible things to him.

Critics have responded well to "Obsession," and rightly so. It's a good, slick, scary crowd-pleaser that's well-wrought and consistently scary, all the way down to its unexpectedly bleak ending. But how does the Master of Horror himself, Stephen King, feel about it? Perhaps surprisingly, he's more restrained in his praise than you might expect, writing on Threads: